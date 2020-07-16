Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

MRUS opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

