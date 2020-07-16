UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020 ($12.55).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,175 ($14.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,145.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,046.08. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

