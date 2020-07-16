BidaskClub Upgrades Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to “Buy”

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

