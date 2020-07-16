Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $185.68 on Thursday. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $167.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,675 shares of company stock valued at $84,173,799. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,227,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

