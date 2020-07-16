Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,758.73

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,758.73 and traded as low as $1,562.40. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,640.00, with a volume of 10,936 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,590.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,758.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($20.31), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($71,210.31).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

