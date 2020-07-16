Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.

VRTX opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

