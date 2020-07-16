L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:LHX opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

