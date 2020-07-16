BidaskClub Upgrades Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Hold

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. ValuEngine cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,224,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $33,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,654 shares of company stock worth $20,789,560 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

