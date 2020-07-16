Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 777,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $69,235,000. AXA bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $595,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,527,000 after buying an additional 337,692 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.