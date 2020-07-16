Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Five Below stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Five Below by 88.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

