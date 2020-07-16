Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after purchasing an additional 142,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.