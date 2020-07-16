UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 5,600 ($68.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,400 ($66.45). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXT. Societe Generale lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised NEXT to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 5,500 ($67.68) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,150 ($51.07) to GBX 4,500 ($55.38) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,220.86 ($64.25).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,004 ($61.58) on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,024.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,463.49.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.