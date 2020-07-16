UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 5,600 ($68.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,400 ($66.45). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXT. Societe Generale lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised NEXT to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 5,500 ($67.68) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,150 ($51.07) to GBX 4,500 ($55.38) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,220.86 ($64.25).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,004 ($61.58) on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,024.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,463.49.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Analyst Recommendations for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT
UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT
UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pearson
UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pearson
Ocado Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Ocado Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for St. James’s Place
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for St. James’s Place
Synthomer Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Synthomer Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
UNITE Group Price Target Raised to GBX 1,028 at Jefferies Financial Group
UNITE Group Price Target Raised to GBX 1,028 at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report