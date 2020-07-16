UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 555 ($6.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 480 ($5.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 618 ($7.61).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 552.20 ($6.80) on Thursday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

In other news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($246,476.30).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

