Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 2,120 ($26.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a PE ratio of -123.26.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.