Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,104 ($13.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 937 ($11.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 933.90 ($11.49).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 967 ($11.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 950.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 957.68. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 614 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

