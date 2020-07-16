Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.33 ($4.18).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 299.80 ($3.69) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.40 ($4.73).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

