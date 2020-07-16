UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,028 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,028 ($12.65) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.48) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 998.50 ($12.29).

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 931 ($11.46) on Thursday. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 907.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,005.50.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT
UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT
UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pearson
UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pearson
Ocado Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Ocado Group Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for St. James’s Place
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for St. James’s Place
Synthomer Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Synthomer Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
UNITE Group Price Target Raised to GBX 1,028 at Jefferies Financial Group
UNITE Group Price Target Raised to GBX 1,028 at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report