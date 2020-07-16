UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,028 at Jefferies Financial Group

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,028 ($12.65) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.48) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 998.50 ($12.29).

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 931 ($11.46) on Thursday. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 907.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,005.50.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

