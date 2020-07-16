Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,360 at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,360 ($16.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSA. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,771.30 ($21.80).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,324.40 ($16.30) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,334.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,605.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

