SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 905 ($11.14) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 878 ($10.80). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.24) to GBX 934 ($11.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($10.52) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 870.92 ($10.72).

SGRO opened at GBX 938.80 ($11.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 886.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 852.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 8.91 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 946.40 ($11.65).

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($76,936.56).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

