Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 3020605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 4.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,657.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

