McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCarthy & Stone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

MCS opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Thursday. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.76.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

