McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCarthy & Stone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

MCS opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Thursday. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.76.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report