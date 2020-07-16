Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 640 ($7.88) to GBX 670 ($8.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.36) to GBX 573 ($7.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 728 ($8.96) price target (down previously from GBX 750 ($9.23)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 732.14 ($9.01).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 549.40 ($6.76) on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 399.80 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55). The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 600.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 733.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9996946 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.84), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($114,559.54). Also, insider Mark Allan acquired 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

