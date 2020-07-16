JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 650

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 650 ($8.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 750 ($9.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 570 ($7.01) to GBX 625 ($7.69) in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 879.58 ($10.82).

JD opened at GBX 651.80 ($8.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.89. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($10.95).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

