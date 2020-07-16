Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.20.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

