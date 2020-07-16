Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.20.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

