Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,360 at Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLMA. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) target price (up from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,254 ($27.74) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

