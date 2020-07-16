Berenberg Bank Boosts Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target to GBX 690

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 656 ($8.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 634 ($7.80)) on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

GROW opened at GBX 480 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $570.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 447.14.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

