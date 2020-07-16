Berenberg Bank Boosts Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target to GBX 690

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 656 ($8.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 634 ($7.80)) on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

GROW opened at GBX 480 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $570.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 447.14.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report