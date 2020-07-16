JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.00) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,580.91 ($31.76).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,845 ($35.01) on Thursday. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 28.01 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,956 ($36.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,818.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,580.52. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total transaction of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

