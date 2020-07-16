Royal Bank of Canada Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 1,450

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

BRBY opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,584.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,660.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

