Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,336 at Goldman Sachs Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,584.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,660.23. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07).

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

