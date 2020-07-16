Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,250

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,660.23.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

