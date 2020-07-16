Societe Generale Lowers Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,720

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price dropped by Societe Generale from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.23.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

