Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,750 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

