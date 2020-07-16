British Land (LON:BLND) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

British Land (LON:BLND) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 460 ($5.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 440 ($5.41). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 426 ($5.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 425 ($5.23) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered British Land to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($7.91) to GBX 385 ($4.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 471.62 ($5.80).

LON BLND opened at GBX 373.70 ($4.60) on Thursday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($7.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 453.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.40) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that British Land will post 3427.065785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £324 ($398.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,904 ($18,341.13).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

