BidaskClub Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Buy

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $256.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,746 shares of company stock valued at $151,892,022 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

