Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $601.36 million, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

