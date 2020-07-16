Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $248,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,782. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

