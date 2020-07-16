Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MORF stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $786.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,775.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,200 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $56,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 401,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morphic by 164.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

