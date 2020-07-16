BidaskClub Upgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Hold

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

MYL stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 766.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 85.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

