BidaskClub Upgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Hold

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
MYL stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 766.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 85.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
