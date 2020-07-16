Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MITK has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities raised Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $398.43 million, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 785,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

