BidaskClub Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Buy

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

