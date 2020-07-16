BidaskClub Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Buy

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.
Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
