RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $882.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.35. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RMR Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in RMR Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.