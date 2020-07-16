Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.32.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 231.00%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

