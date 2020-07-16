Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.32.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 231.00%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report