AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $303.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 44.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMERCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

