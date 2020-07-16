BP (LON:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

BP (LON:BP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 320 ($3.94). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on BP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 310.25 ($3.82) on Thursday. BP has a one year low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($382.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 296 shares of company stock valued at $93,984 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

