Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $971.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.34 and a beta of 1.70. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $931.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.46.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 153.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

