Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $80.22 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $946,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,186 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $293,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,440,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,588 shares of company stock worth $35,772,016. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
Camping World Sets New 12-Month High at $34.33
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
McCarthy & Stone’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
Land Securities Group Price Target Raised to GBX 670
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
JD Sports Fashion PT Raised to GBX 650
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group
Hochschild Mining Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report