Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $80.22 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $946,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,186 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $293,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,440,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,588 shares of company stock worth $35,772,016. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

