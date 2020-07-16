Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

