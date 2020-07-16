PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

