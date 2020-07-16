PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
