BidaskClub Downgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNET. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

VNET stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Analyst Recommendations for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

